Fire damages Franktown church

FRANKTOWN - A small church in Franktown suffered extensive damage when it caught fire Saturday night.
The fire at the church just off Park Drive in Franktown was reported just before 6 p.m. according to the Franktown Fire Department. It took about 40 minutes to get under control, but it was difficult because there are no fire hydrants in the immediate area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
