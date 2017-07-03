KUSA
Close

Fire damages Wheat Ridge duplex

Allison Sylte, KUSA 1:27 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

WHEAT RIDGE - Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that damaged multiple rooms in a Wheat Ridge duplex Monday morning.

West Metro Fire says the blaze broke out in the 3600 block of Lewis Street, which is in a neighborhood southwest of West 38th Avenue and Kipling Street.

The fire caused heavy damage to a bedroom, kitchen and living room in one unit.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.
 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories