Fire damages Wheat Ridge duplex

A fire heavily damaged a Wheat Ridge duplex Monday morning. (Photo: Courtesy Wheat Ridge Fire)

WHEAT RIDGE - Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that damaged multiple rooms in a Wheat Ridge duplex Monday morning.

West Metro Fire says the blaze broke out in the 3600 block of Lewis Street, which is in a neighborhood southwest of West 38th Avenue and Kipling Street.

The fire caused heavy damage to a bedroom, kitchen and living room in one unit.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.



