Fire heavily damages Denver apartment, no injuries

DENVER - One person is being evaluated for injuries after a fire broke out inside a southwest Denver apartment early Tuesday morning.
Heavy smoke was seen billowing from one unit in a building at 2187 S. Depew Street – which is south of West Evans Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Denver Fire says there was a person who was reportedly trapped inside, but was able to get out.
The fire was out by 7 a.m. Denver Fire says no firefighters were injured, and that the damage was isolated to one apartment.
