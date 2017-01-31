KUSA
Fire heavily damages Denver apartment, no injuries

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:03 AM. MST January 31, 2017

DENVER - One person is being evaluated for injuries after a fire broke out inside a southwest Denver apartment early Tuesday morning.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from one unit in a building at 2187 S. Depew Street – which is south of West Evans Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Denver Fire says there was a person who was reportedly trapped inside, but was able to get out.

The fire was out by 7 a.m. Denver Fire says no firefighters were injured, and that the damage was isolated to one apartment.

 

