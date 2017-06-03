Fire in unincorporated Boulder Co. about 1/10 of an acre

(Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER COUNTY, COLO. - A fire about 1/10 of an acre in size was found burning Saturday morning in a large, dead log on the ground in unincorporated Boulder County, a news release from Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, Boulder County Communications was told of a large column of smoke near the base of the Third Flatiron on City of Boulder Open Space.

The fire was about 100 feet off the Enchanted Mesa Trail within unincorporated Boulder County. City of Boulder Fire and Rescue, City of Boulder Mountain Parks and Open Space Rangers, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Wildland Fire Management all responded to the fire.

The fire is suspected as human caused, as the fire was near the trail and there was no lightning in the area in the past 48 hours.

Fire crews are on scene mopping up fire as it’s now under control, spokesman Nick Goldberger said. Rangers and fire crews will return later Saturday and on Sunday to check the area before calling the fire out, the news release said.

