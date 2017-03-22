Fire near US 285 100 percent contained

A fire near US 285 prompted the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to close the busy highway for a time Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: Eddie Randle, KUSA)

A brush fire just off of US 285 that prompted numerous evacuations and closed the highway in both directions for a brief period of time has been contained, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening.

As of around 6 p.m., the fire had been contained and all lanes of US 285 had reopened. S Turkey Creek Road between North Turkey Creek Road and 6990 S. Turkey Creek remained closed. Eight homes along North Turkey Creek Road were evacuated.

Photos shared by the sheriff's office showed a large plume of smoke drifting across the highway. Sky9 video shows the blaze destroying at least one building. We are working to get more information about how many structures were involved.

The West Ranch Center was evacuated in wake of the blaze. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says West Jefferson Middle School is being used as an evacuation location for community members.

No Jeffco Schools were under an evacuation order as of around 2:45 p.m., the sheriff's office said. The fire is impacting some bus routes for students at Marshdale, Parmalee, West Jefferson Middle School and West Jefferson Elementary and Conifer High School, the sheriff's office said.

Parents will receive a message if their students are affected.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. between mile marker 243 and 244 on US 285.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says it has grown to seven acres.

© 2017 KUSA-TV