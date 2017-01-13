Fire reported at hotel near DIA

KUSA - Dispatchers confirm that there is an “active fire” burning at a hotel not far from Denver International Airport.
The fire broke out at the Staybridge Suites at around 6:30 a.m. At this point, it’s unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.
The hotel is located at 6951 N. Tower Road.
9NEWS has a crew headed to the scene. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for more information as it becomes available.
