Fire scorches Freaky's in Thornton

A fire caused significant damage to Freaky's in Thornton early Wednesday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

THORNTON - No one was injured after a heavy fire scorched a tattoo and tobacco shop in Thornton late Tuesday night.

The blaze broke out at Freaky’s in the 9100 block of Washington Street just before midnight.

Firefighters say it took 15 minutes to get the fire under control.

Two nearby roads were closed for a time, but have since reopened.

No one was injured.

What caused the fire remains under investigation. Firefighters aren’t saying if it’s suspicious or not.

(© 2017 KUSA)