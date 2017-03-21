Fire significantly damages Lyons business

Police lights.

BOULDER COUNTY - A restaurant in Lyons sustained up to $30,000 in damage in an early Tuesday morning fire.

The blaze was first reported at Mojos Taqueria at 216 Main St. at around 12:40 a.m., according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Callers said they could see flames coming from the business.

Firefighters from multiple agencies arrived and were able to quickly put out the fire. They say the majority of the damage was to the deck and exterior wall of the building.

No other structures were damaged, and no one was hurt.

What caused the fire is under investigation, but the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear to have been criminal in nature.

© 2017 KUSA-TV