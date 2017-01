File (Photo: Associated Press)

AURORA - A firefighter was injured Monday morning while responding to a house fire.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of North Joliet Street at 9 a.m. in Aurora. The injured firefighter was taken to University Hospital.

His injuries are said to be non life-threatening. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

