Firefighter injured battling Aurora house fire

AURORA - A firefighter was taken to the hospital Monday morning after getting injured while battling a house fire in Aurora.

The fire broke out at the back of a house at 1364 N. Joliet Street at around 9 a.m., according to Aurora Fire Rescue. Firefighters say the home was empty at the time.

It’s unclear how the firefighter was hurt. His injuries are non-life threatening, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

What caused the fire is under investigation.



