Firefighters make progress on Colorado wildfires

DENVER (AP) - Firefighters are making progress battling wildfires burning in Colorado.



As of Monday, crews have been able to build containment lines around 85 percent of the fire that forced the evacuation of hundreds of people near Breckenridge last week. Some firefighters and equipment from the Peak Two Fire are being sent to other fires burning around the West.



People who live in homes near the mountain town 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Denver are no longer on standby to evacuate.



In northwestern Colorado, a wildfire burning near Dinosaur National Monument is 40 percent contained. Managers say the eastern side of the 20 square mile (52 sq. kilometer) Peekaboo Fire has spread into steep, rocky terrain without a lot of fuel. Firefighters hope to able to work on containment on that flank in the coming days.

