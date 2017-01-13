Firefighters rescue dog from island at Sloan's Lake

(Photo: DFD)

DENVER - Denver firefighters launched a rescue operation to save an unleashed dog who had wandered across the ice and onto an island in Sloan’s Lake.

Denver Fire first tweeted about the rescue at around noon.

Firefighters were seen getting onto a raft to conduct the ice rescue. They said the dog ran away, but they were able to save him.

He had wandered away from his owners' yard, firefighters say.

We have a few tips from the Coloradoan to do about what to do if your dog falls through ice: http://on9news.tv/2jsqVDA

Sloans Lake, dog on the island in the middle of the lake, DFD going to retrieve him pic.twitter.com/qwnJytBt5K — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 13, 2017

Sloans Lake, dog NOT on a leash, DFD rescuing pic.twitter.com/BOLfZVQyxo — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 13, 2017

Sloans Lake Update, dog running from us on island, sending more firefighters to assist in chase! pic.twitter.com/xukk8zrgrO — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 13, 2017

Sloans Lake Update, Theo the Beagle is safe! pic.twitter.com/SUvBmtJtxr — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) January 13, 2017

