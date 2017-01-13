KUSA
Firefighters rescue dog from island at Sloan's Lake

Allison Sylte, KUSA 12:40 PM. MST January 13, 2017

DENVER - Denver firefighters launched a rescue operation to save an unleashed dog who had wandered across the ice and onto an island in Sloan’s Lake.

Denver Fire first tweeted about the rescue at around noon.

Firefighters were seen getting onto a raft to conduct the ice rescue. They said the dog ran away, but they were able to save him. 

He had wandered away from his owners' yard, firefighters say. 

We have a few tips from the Coloradoan to do about what to do if your dog falls through ice:  http://on9news.tv/2jsqVDA

(© 2017 KUSA)


