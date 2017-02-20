Firefighters save barn in Arapahoe County fire

(Photo: South Metro Fire)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Crews were able to quickly extinguish a blaze that threatened a barn in unincorporated Arapahoe County Monday morning.

No other structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was on East Euclid Drive in Centennial south of East Smoky Hill Road.

There’s no word yet on the cause.

Unseasonably warm and dry conditions led to high fire danger through the Front Range.

Another grass fire started early Monday on Green Mountain. The cause of that fire is also unknown.

(© 2017 KUSA)