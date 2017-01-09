Firefighters stop Boulder County fire from spreading to home

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

BOULDER COUNTY - Despite high winds, firefighters were able to stop a small brush fire from spreading to a nearby home early Monday morning.

The fire was reported in the 400 block of Country Lane – southwest of Baseline Road and North 75th Street.

Firefighters say the fire was only 10 by 10 feet, but was stoked by high winds. Gusts reached 79 miles per hour in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, with no damage to nearby structures or injuries.

What caused the fire is unknown.

