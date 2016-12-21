Firefighters train for ice rescue situations

Boulder firefighters went into frigid waters to train for emergency situations this winter. (Photo: KUSA)

BOULDER - Boulder firefighters went into the frigid waters at the Boulder Reservoir Wednesday to train for emergency ice rescue situations that could happen this winter.



The fire-rescue team warns not to go on ice unless it's designated for recreation like skating or hockey.

"Always assume that any ice is unsafe," said Firefighter Brad Lupher with Boulder Fire-Rescue.

The ice at the Boulder Reservoir is about 4 inches thick but right underneath it, the water is less than 34 degrees.

Crews with Boulder Fire-Rescue have specialized equipment to allow them to go into the water. Even with the head-to-toe coverings, the water is frigid.

"They might be in the water for upwards of 20 minutes at a time and when they come out they're done," said Lupher.

The firefighters train in ice rescue at the beginning of the season every winter. They know although it's uncomfortable, it could save the lives of people and their four-legged friends.

Dogs are the most frequently rescued from being out on the ice or from falling through it. Boulder Fire-Rescue takes pet emergencies seriously because a worried owner could cause a bigger problem.

"So as you can imagine, it's just like they had a child out there. They're pretty panicked and a lot of times they'll want to go out on the ice and try to rescue them themselves," said Lupher.

In his 17 years on the job, Lupher said he's helped rescue 10 dogs and all of them survived.

The only way to determine if the ice is safe to walk on is to measure it.



According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, four inch thick ice is good for walking. Six inches of good ice can be used for a snowmobile or ATV.



The department also suggests staying off snow covered ice as the snow can hide cracks and weak spots in the ice.

