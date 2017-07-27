First-ever Colorado Tiny Homes Festival this weekend in Keenesburg

Courtesy: Colorado Tiny Homes Festival

KEENESBURG - They are becoming all the craze with people looking for affordable places to live and now they even have their own festival.

The first-ever Colorado Tiny Homes Festival is happening at the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, CO this weekend.

Organizers spent Wednesday and Thursday setting up. There will be about 25 homes on display, and plenty of vendors.

The festival starts tomorrow and runs through Sunday.

Single day passes for the festival cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 13 to 17. The 3-day weekend pass will cost $20 for adults, and $10 for children. If purchased at the gate tickets will be $15 and $40 for a weekend pass.

You can purchase tickets here.

© 2017 KUSA-TV