First responder details teen's harrowing mine shaft rescue: 'He was incredibly scared'

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - Sometimes in life, overcoming the unknown can have its hurdles.

That's a lesson West Metro Fire Rescue first responder Mike Brouillette learned firsthand a few weeks ago.

On Dec. 7, a 15-year-old Golden High School student fell into an abandoned mine shaft in Jefferson County.

“This was a man-made mine shaft that was probably dug 100 to 150 years ago,” Brouillette said. “Over those decades, instability has happened.”

Brouillette is a 21-year veteran of West Metro and is part of their technical rescue team. (Photo: Byron Reed, KUSA)

Just after 10:20 a.m., rescue crews were called to a hogback toward the north end of Rooney Road in Golden after the teen’s rope snapped while climbing.

Brouillette is a 21-year veteran of West Metro and is part of their technical rescue team. They were called in to assist Golden Fire and Alpine Search and Rescue.

“I’m going down and around corners, vertical again, down underneath," Brouillette said. "It was pretty treacherous. It took me about a half hour to reach the victim from the time I started being lowered to when I actually found him.”

(Photo: West Metro Fire)

Crews from over a half dozen agencies were called in to help with the technical rope rescue that included an elaborate pulley and rope system. The rescue took more than two hours.

“He was incredibly scared. He was injured and so it was really my role to calm him down as best as I could to assure him that yes, he was going to get out of here with our help,” Brouillette said.

West Metro Fire Rescue says loose rock and dirt along the sides of the mineshaft complicated the rescue mission. They had to take extra precaution so debris didn’t cause problems to the rescuers and climber below.

“He was in the cave by himself…in darkness just being able to scream out so that's a pretty frightening situation," Brouillette said.

Brouillette helped out a teen while overcoming the unknown -- all this to help out others in his community.

“To have a little sense of closure knowing that I affected positive change with that family and they were able to spend Christmas with their son,” Brouillette said.

The Colorado Inactive Mine Reclamation Program estimates there are more than 20,000 abandoned mines across Colorado.

Of those, they've been able to shore up about 10,000.

