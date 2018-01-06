First responders and DIA team up to benefit Parrish's family

Family photos of Zack Parrish. Photos courtesy Dionna McCarthy Photography. (Photo: Dionna McCarthy Photography)

KUSA - Denver first responders and Denver International Airport employees will face off to benefit the family of slain deputy Zackari Parrish on Monday starting at 11 a.m. and going to 1 p.m.

Hockey teams will be comprised of members of the Denver Police Department, the Denver Fire Department, the Denver Health Paramedic Division and DIA employees. The winners from the first set of games will play in a 'championship match' of sorts.

The fundraising hockey tournament's first round of games will feature DPD vs. DFD and the Paramedics vs. DIA employees.

Donations will be encouraged at the event to benefit Parrish's family through the Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County Foundation.

You can watch the tournament at DIA's ice skating rink between the Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel.

Special guests will make appearances as well, including members of the Denver Broncos cheerleaders, Miles - the Broncos mascot, Dinger - the Rockies mascot, Bernie - the Avalanche mascot, and master of ceremonies DJ RIPM.

More first responders will be on scene to collect donations from attendees as well as travelers.

The Avalanche have even donated a team-signed jersey that's available at silent auction.

Several airport restaurants have donated food that will be available to attendees with a donation. XpresSpa is even donating their massage therapists who'll also be asking for donations.

It goes without saying, but due to the tournament, the ice skating rink will be closed to the public on Monday. The ice skating rink's official address is listed as 8500 Pena Blvd., Denver, CO 80249.

Deputy Zack Parrish lost his life defending his community and attempting to help a man with severe mental illness last weekend. His funeral was held on Friday and was attended by well over 1,000 first responders from around the country.

