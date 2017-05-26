Fish without limits at a southern Colorado reservoir

(Photo: CPW)

CONEJOS COUNTY - Looking for a place where you can keep all the fish you can catch this Memorial Day weekend? You need only to drive five hours southwest of Denver to make it happen.

Colorado Park and Wildfire has launched an emergency fish salvage at Trujillo Meadows Reservoir.

That means all size, possession and bag limits have been waived for all species of fish.

The reservoir will be drawn down through the summer to accommodate dam repair work that will begin in the fall.

Fish will die once the reservoir starts to go down – so that’s why CPW is encouraging anglers to catch all they can.

CPW expects the reservoir to be stocked full of trout through July.

The only catch? You must have a 2017 Colorado fishing license and use only legal methods of fishing.

Trujillo Meadows Reservoir is located north of Cumbres Pass and Highway 17 along U.S. Forest Road 118.

Anglers can continue to harvest an unlimited amount of fish through December 31.

