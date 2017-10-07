Fisherman finds body in Arkansas River in southern Colorado

(Photo: KUSA)

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Authorities are trying to identify a body that was found in the Arkansas River in southern Colorado.



Pueblo police say a fisherman found the body floating in the river Friday morning, and the county coroner's office is investigating.



Erik Duran, an inspector with the fire department, tells The Pueblo Chieftain the body is believed to be that of a male and had been in the water for a while.



The body was found near a trail just below Dutch Clark Stadium.



No other information was released.



