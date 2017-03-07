Fit for royalty: Disney World offering private park weddings

Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images) (Photo: Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

A new Disney World wedding package may just be the perfect fit for any bride wanting to feel like a princess.

A Disney wedding is nothing new, but the "Magic Kingdom Park After-Hours" package allows couples to tie the knot and hold their wedding reception in Disney World's Fantasyland, without the crowds and the clock-strikes-midnight deadline.

The fairy tale experience takes place after the Magic Kingdom Park closes and the tourists have left.

Disney's website advertises a horse-drawn carriage ride down Main Street, U.S.A., a ceremony in front of Cinderella's Castle, and a reception of 300 guests in the Fantasyland section of the park.

The magical wedding experience is part of Disney's Wishes collection. According to Buzzfeed, the package price begins at $180,000.

