Flags lowered for Navy SEAL who died in parachute show

Associated Press , KUSA 7:39 AM. MDT June 09, 2017

DENVER (AP) - Flags on state buildings around Colorado are lowered in honor of a Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration over the Hudson River.

Special Warfare Operator Remington J. Peters was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration Memorial Day weekend. The 27-year-old from Grand Junction was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday to honor Peters.

His family said he was a role model who lived life to the fullest and will be "painfully missed."

