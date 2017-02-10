Flames grow to 80 feet in fire at Summit County landfill

A slash pile fire at the Summit County landfill is sending flames into the air. It is confined and under control. (Photo: Lake Dillon Fire Rescue)

KUSA - Flames grew to more than 80 feet after a slash pile caught fire early Friday morning at the Summit County landfill.

Lake Dillon Fire Rescue says high winds flared up a slash pile that was being burned under permit in small chunks.

Firefighters say the pile is well confined, and landfill crews are attending to it.

A slash pile fire at the Summit County landfill is sending flames into the air. It is confined and under control. (Photo: Lake Dillon Fire Rescue)

“Smoke and flames are likely to be visible for at least the duration of today, if not longer,” Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Area residents are asked not to call 911 to report the blaze.

(© 2017 KUSA)