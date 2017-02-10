Flames grow to 80 feet in fire at Summit County landfill

KUSA - Flames grew to more than 80 feet after a slash pile caught fire early Friday morning at the Summit County landfill.
Lake Dillon Fire Rescue says high winds flared up a slash pile that was being burned under permit in small chunks.
Firefighters say the pile is well confined, and landfill crews are attending to it.
“Smoke and flames are likely to be visible for at least the duration of today, if not longer,” Lake Dillon Fire-Rescue wrote on Facebook.
Area residents are asked not to call 911 to report the blaze.
(© 2017 KUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs