Flat Tops avalanche kills one of two snow bike riders

KUSA - An avalanche near West Lost Lake in Flat Tops’ wilderness caught two snow bike riders and killed one of them on Feb. 14, according to Colorado Avalanche Information Center’s website. And then the next two avalanches compounded the survivor’s troubles.

The two unnamed riders started at Sheriff Reservoir. They had ridden together for years and were familiar with the area west of the reservoir.

This time, the two set out for unexplored ground and rode west of the reservoir and north of Pyramid Peak. The two split up in a copse of trees, the first rider heading south and the second riding north through the trees.

The second rider, after turning back south, heard a loud sound and looked to see two cracks forming in the slope. The snow above him moved, and he release the trigger on his airbag.

But the airbag did not fully inflate.

The avalanche threw him from his bike, and the rider was submerged in the snow. He fought to get to the top with swimming movements, using the backstroke and dolphin kicks. He threw his right arm around a dead tree he was carried toward, halting his descent and keeping him partly above the wreckage as the avalanche’s slide continued on.

He broke his legs free of the snow encasing them and searched his surroundings for his riding partner. He yelled out, but received no answer. Walking down the slope and its wreckage, he kept yelling.

A second avalanche was released on the north side of the first one.

The second rider walked around with his avalanche transceiver set to receive, but did not catch a signal. He searched the area with his shovel and probe for more than an hour, hitting something three times with his probe and digging to investigate.

Each time it was a buried tree.

Concerned about how long his partner had been missing, the rider dug his bike out, which was uphill with part of the ski sticking out, and set out to get help. He parked his bike toward the slope’s top and sought futilely for cell phone reception.

While the bike was out of his sight, a third avalanche occurred and swept his bike downhill. He walked down to retrieve it, part of it sticking out, and rode around until he got a weak cell signal and sent a text message for help.

He made his way back to the accident site, probing the south side of the first avalanche. He struck his partner’s helmet, dug them out of the snow and tried CPR. He performed CPR for 20 to 30 minutes before giving up the effort.

He waited in that spot for about two hours, then headed for high point that had good cell reception. He happened upon snowmobile tracks he believed were from the search and rescue team, and followed them until he ran out of gas.

He then started hiking after his rescuers, and saw a helicopter.After failing to signal down the helicopter, the rider stomped out ‘HELP’ in the snow, with an arrow indicating his travel direction.

The helicopter ultimately found him and flew him back to Sheriff Reservoir.

