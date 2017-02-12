KUSA
Floor collapses at unincorporated Adams County party

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 10:09 AM. MST February 12, 2017

KUSA - A fire broke out at a party in unincorporated Adams County, after the floor of a home collapsed.
 
According to the Adams County Fire Department, there were at least 100-people at the party in the 5200 block of Groove Street. Authorities believe the floor collapsed, rupturing a gas line. 
 
Fire crews responded just after 11:30 p.m. and say no one was injured. 
 
The incident is still under investigation. 
 
 

