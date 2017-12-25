Florida police search for family of Colorado man critically injured after being hit by car

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA - Police are searching for the family of a 48-year-old Colorado man who suffered a critical head injury after he was struck by a car at midnight Christmas.

Walter Sinclair Anderson, of Denver, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital after the crash on U.S. 29 at West Airport Boulevard.

Police said his next of kin has not been found. Anderson is from Colorado but has no known residence there nor in the Pensacola area. Anyone with information regarding Anderson is asked to contact Florida Highway Patrol at 850-484-5000.

At the time of the crash, Anderson was standing in southbound inside lane of U.S. 29. He was wearing dark clothing and was holding a black bicycle with no lights, according to a news release from FHP.

The driver of a Nissan Altima that was heading south in the same lane attempted to swerve when he saw Anderson but still collided with him.

The driver of the Altima, a 27-year-old from Pensacola, and his two passenger — a 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, also of Pensacola — were not hurt in the crash.

Anderson faces charges for improper standing in a roadway.

