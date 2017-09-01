FoCo shelter takes in dozens of Houston cats

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is competing for up to $50,000 through the Saving Pets Challenge online competition (Photo: Coloradoan archive)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - With Houston animal rescues bracing for an influx of abandoned and homeless pets in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, several shelters are stepping up in other cities, including Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic will be helping Houston-based shelter Rescued Pets Movement by taking in about 36 of its cats as it clears out room for animals displaced by Texas' torrential flooding.

Rescued Pets Movement, which regularly partners with Fort Collins Cat Rescue, will be driving the cats up in a van next week, delivering them around 11 a.m. Sept. 8.

From Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, the Fort Collins Cat Rescue will be waiving adoption fees — thanks to sponsor Dennis Schick of Remax Alliance — for all of its cats and kittens as it frees up space for another kitty delivery from Houston in the near future.

