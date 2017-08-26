KUSA
Food truck goes up in flames at Aurora intersection

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 12:59 PM. MDT August 26, 2017

AURORA - Investigators are working to determine what caused a food truck to go up in flames at a busy intersection in Aurora Saturday morning.

Aurora Fire says the fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. near Alameda Avenue and Crystal Street.

Photos from the scene show the front-end of the truck heavily engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, and responding fire crews worked quickly to put out the blaze.

