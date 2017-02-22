FOP protests overcrowding at Denver jail, says it's unsafe for inmates, deputies

KUSA - Members of the Denver Sheriff Department's Fraternal Order of Police says there are serious issues at the Denver jail that are putting the safety of inmates and officers at risk.

The FOP joined people from the community to protest outside the jail on Wednesday afternoon.

The deputies want to call attention to what they say are serious issues concerning staffing, overcrowding and inmate and officer safety.

According to the FOP, the jail is so crowded, the staff can't do their day-to-day duties. The FOP says the jail has been housing more than 1,500 inmates every day, which is much more than the jail's maximum capacity.

Deputies who spoke out say it's unsafe for everyone involved.

"I myself was assaulted a few months ago, by a man with mental issues who was prone to violence," a deputy said during the protest. "During this incident, I was knocked out violently to the ground and at some point I was injured. I have no way of explaining the whole incident because I don't have complete recognition."

The department says 200 deputies were added last year, and another 120 positions are expected to be filled this year.

Read the entire statement from Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman below:

With a growing population, increases in mental health issues and substance abuse needs, and policies of incarceration at the national level proving to be overly burdensome, the administration remains committed to criminal justice reform efforts to reduce mass incarceration. Colorado has recognized the necessity for change and taken some steps to address it, but we must do more at the federal, state and local levels.

Here in Denver, our sheriff department transformation is progressing through a multi-faceted approach to address staff and inmate safety, manage jail population and engage our community – key aspects of that work locally.

To address staffing and inmate safety, we continue to evaluate our staffing levels in relationship to jail population and other department needs. Our staff is our most valuable asset, and creating a safe environment for both staff and inmates is of critical importance for the sheriff department. In 2016, we increased our staffing by 200 deputies and have another four recruit academies planned for 2017 to fill another 120 positions. These new and incoming deputies have been or will be provided Crisis Intervention Training, so that incidents between deputies and inmates can be de-escalated before they turn violent.

And an important part of managing the jail population is working to ensure that people who shouldn’t be in jail in the first place don’t end up there. Through initiatives like Drug Court, Homeless Court and our Co-Responder Program, we have worked to put people in supportive services, not jail cells. To reduce recidivism, our Transition from Jail to Community program works with those in our jails to support their education and employment, trauma-informed treatment practices, and connect them to mental health and substance abuse resources. This, coupled with increasing leadership engagement,

And through it all, we have actively engaged the insight of community advisory groups and explored new ways for our residents to be engaged in the ongoing reform process. The Crime Prevention and Control Commission will continue to take a leading role in analyzing data and developing new policies and procedures to reduce recidivism and the growth of our jail population through diversionary programs and alternatives to sentencing. We are excited to launch a newly created community advisory board to provide further community involvement on improvements to the department. Community input will continue to be taken as this board sets its priorities and goals.

Great strides have been made, but there is more work to be done. We will continue to keep you updated on our progress in building an inclusive and transparent framework with sustainable outcomes for those we have a privilege to serve.

