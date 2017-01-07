Forecaster spots rare avalanche near Golden

Avalanche spotted on a drive near Golden. (Photo: Courtesy Colorado Avalanche Information Center)

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is reporting evidence of several avalanches just west of Golden.

"For an avalanche forecaster, it's pretty unique to see avalanches that close to the urban backcountry environment," Scott Toepfer, said. "So, given all the snow that you've recently seen, that was pretty special."

Toepfer was driving from the Colorado CAIC office in Boulder to Golden when he noticed the avalanches just north of Golden on the west side of Highway 93.

"You do get snow down in the front range, but often times, it disappears pretty quick," Toepfer said.

He says It appears the avalanches happened Friday and included a slab avalanche and a dry loose snow avalanche.

The last significant avalanche along the Front Range urban corridor was in March of 2003, according to Toepfer.

He warns that if people are thinking about hiking or heading into the foothills, they should wary of snow slides.

"Even though, we're down here close to civilization just outside of town, if you're walking your dog or hey there's 12-to-18 inches of new snow in the foothills," Toepfer said. "You should think about the potential for avalanches."

