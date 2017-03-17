Former Boulder mayor turns himself in for fatal crash

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BOULDER, COLO. (AP) - Former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee was booked into jail and then released after turning himself in for a fatal crash in Costilla County.



The Daily Camera reports Greenlee is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and careless driving for the Dec. 28 crash that killed 70-year-old Pat Lucero of Monte Vista. He turned himself in at the Boulder County Jail on Wednesday and is due in court in Alamosa on March 28.



Authorities say the 75-year-old was speeding and trying to pass another vehicle when his SUV hit Lucero's sedan. Greenlee and Lucero's vehicles then hit three others. A total of seven people were taken to area hospitals.



Greenlee served as Boulder's mayor from 1998 to 1999.



A woman who answered the phone at his home Thursday night said he wouldn't be available to comment.



