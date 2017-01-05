Former Colorado pot officials launch consulting firm

(Photo: Kathleen Lavine)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Two officials involved with the implementation of marijuana legalization in Colorado have launched a consulting firm that will serve entities wishing to "implement marijuana legalization responsibly and effectively," according to an announcement Thursday.

Andrew Freedman, formerly the director of marijuana coordination for the State of Colorado and Lewis Koski, formerly the director of the state's Marijuana Enforcement Division, have founded Freedman & Koski LLC.

John Hudak, deputy director of the Center for Effective Public Management and a senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and the author of a book on the legalization, is also part of the new firm.

"Using its consultants’ extensive experience on the forefront of marijuana regulation, Freedman & Koski, LLC offers assistance to state and local governments as they work through legalization’s toughest issues to build an efficient, effective regulatory framework to protect public health and safety," said the announcement from the new company.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p09r9

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)

