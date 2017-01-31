Former CU assistant football coach charged with assault

Joe Tumpkin (Photo: CU Boulder)

BOULDER - A former CU assistant football coach was formally charged with assault Tuesday, prosecutors announced.

Joe Tumpkin faces five counts of second-degree assault and three counts of three-degree assault for a series of incidents involving his ex-girlfriend between Feb. 27, 2015 and Nov. 20, 2016. Prosecutors say he hit and strangled the victim.

The 45-year-old announced that he was resigning from his position as safeties coach for CU football last week. He was in charge of the Buffs’ defense during the Alamo Bowl.

PREVIOUS STORY: Restraining order filed against CU assistant coach

PREVIOUS STORY: CU assistant football coach resigns amid legal issues

Tumpkin was placed on administrative leave from CU’s coaching staff earlier this month after head coach Mike MacIntryre learned the victim had filed a restraining order against him.

He will receive two months of severance pay as part of his resignation, adding up to $34,000. He will also receive a payout for unused vacation time as well as an extra $15,692 from the campus’ postseason compensation policy.

(© 2017 KUSA)