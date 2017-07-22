Former spy officials criticize Trump's stance on Russia

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

ASPEN, COLO. (AP) - Two former top intelligence officials are harshly criticizing President Donald Trump for not standing up to Russia for meddling in the presidential election.



Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper wonders aloud whether the president's real aim is to make "Russia Great Again."



Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan didn't hold back their anger about Trump's past disparaging comments about the intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow deliberately interfered in the election and tried to sow discord in the United States.



In a wide-ranging discussion Friday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, they said that Trump advisers should have been more wary of meeting with a Russian lawyer and others. Brennan calls the meeting "profoundly baffling" while Clapper says the meeting reminds him of standard Russian spy craft.

