KUSA - A ski patrolman who died Tuesday in California had spent more than a decade working in Colorado's high country.

Joe Zuiches, 42, died when an explosive charge went off during avalanche control at Squaw Valley resort on the north side of Lake Tahoe.

Investigators aren't sure if he was holding the charge at the time.

Zuiches worked on Winter Park's professional ski patrol from 1999 through 2012.

The resort released a statement sending condolences to his family.

