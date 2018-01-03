Fort Carson sergeant killed in Afghanistan

KUSA - A U.S. army sergeant from Fort Carson’s 2nd Battalion was killed during combat on New Year’s Day in eastern Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense says Sergeant First Class Mihail Golin, 34, died during a combat engagement on Monday near the Pakistan border.

Golin, a resident of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel when he was killed.

Four other servicemembers were wounded in combat. Two of the wounded are hospitalized in stable condition and the other two were returned to duty, the military said.

The incident is under investigation.

