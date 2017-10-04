Fort Collins council supports measure welcoming immigrants

A supporter of the Community Trust Coalition holds a sign outside Fort Collins City Hall on Tuesday. (Photo: Kevin Duggan\The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - The city of Fort Collins wants to be welcoming to all people, even if they are here illegally.

After a long discussion, the City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution aimed at addressing the fear some immigrants feel when dealing with public officials, especially the police.

The Community Trust Initiative resolution passed on a 6-0 vote, with Councilmember Ross Cunniff absent.

The resolution is meant to clarify that police and other city employees may not ask residents about their immigration status unless that information is required by state or federal law. Receipt of some public services is limited to citizens and other legal residents.

The resolution also directs City Manager Darin Atteberry to establish a communications effort aimed at addressing concerns within the immigrant community through education, outreach, and partnerships with other entities.

