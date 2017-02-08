Fort Collins' fire captain retires after more than 25 years of service

Jim Herrington and Operations Chief Rick Vander Velde watch as the crew from Engine 1 folds the retired flag at Station 1, in Old Town Fort Collins. (Photo: Poudre Fire Authority)

FORT COLLINS, CO. - After 27 years of serving with Poudre Fire Authority, Captain Jim Herrington finished his last shift Wednesday morning, according to a post on PFA’s Facebook page.

Herrington spent more than four decades to work in emergency services, and promoted growth and progress for PFA on fronts such as EMS, radio systems, wildland fire and hazardous materials response.

Firefighters also retired the flag that flew at Station 1 in Old Town Fort Collins, where Herrington worked on Engine 1. Tradition is that retiring firefighters receive the flag flown at their station.

"We will miss Jim greatly – his dedication, professionalism, friendship and, especially, his unique sense of humor,” the Facebook post read.

