Fort Collins High grad graces cover of Runner's World

FORT COLLINS - Katie Mackey was running 800-meter repeats at a natural area just outside of Palo Alto, California.

She was running behind a bicycle, with a photographer on the back, facing her. More than 4 miles in all, she said, with an assistant touching up her makeup, running a brush through her hair and even applying a little "fake sweat" after each lap or two.

It was too chilly, she said, for real perspiration while wearing just a running bra and shorts on a cool day in early May, with temperatures in the low 50s.

Especially for Mackey, an eight-time All-American in cross country and track at the University of Washington and one of the top middle-distance runners in the nation.

