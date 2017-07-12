Fort Collins joins national problem-solving initiative

Fort Collins has joined the 85 municipalities across the country participating in the What Works Cities initiative sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies. (Photo: Coloradoan library)

Fort Collins is among the newest members of a national program aimed at helping municipalities find data-driven solutions to local issues.

The city was announced as a participant in the “What Works Cities” initiative sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The program is partnering with 85 cities across the country.

The initiative will give Fort Collins and other participating cities access to experts and technical assistance to solve problems and encourage innovation in areas such as public safety and affordable housing, according to a press release.

“As mayor, I believe and I am committed to using the data available to help our citizens and leaders make the best decisions for Fort Collins now and into the future,” Mayor Wade Troxell stated. “The What Works Cities initiative will help us learn and grow our processes in an efficient and sustainable manner that we can build on into the future.”

Read more at the Coloradoan.

Copyright 2017 Coloradoan