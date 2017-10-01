Fort Collins man dies while climbing at RMNP

A group of park visitors watch a bull elk graze in Rocky Mountain National Park Wednesday, September 16, 2015. (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

KUSA - A Fort Collins man died Saturday after he fell about 50 feet while climbing in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park officials say Henry Gholz, 66, was technical climbing on the Batman and Robin route on Batman Pinnacle in the Lumpy Ridge area of the park when he fell.

Bystanders did CPR on him until rangers arrived. After more life support, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Gholz body was recovered by a long line helicopter operation Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

As is standard for all fatalities that happen in RMNP, an investigation is ongoing.

Emergency closures of the area have been lifted.

Emergency closures now lifted for these climbing areas: Batman Pinnacle. Batman Rock and Checkerboard Rock. dh — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 1, 2017

