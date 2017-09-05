Fort Collins motorcyclist dies after weekend crash in Loveland

A Fort Collins man died after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash last Saturday.

The Loveland Police Department said Nathan Christman, 36, was hit by a vehicle at North Garfield Ave. and West 64th St. on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle, driven by a 77-year-old woman from Loveland, reportedly turned left at the intersection and hit the front of Christman’s motorcycle.

He was transported to the hospital where he died the next day.

Police said Christman was not wearing a helmet and they are continuing to investigate what caused the crash. It appears neither person was intoxicated, as police said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash.

At this time the driver has not been charged with any crime.

Investigators are asking for public assistance. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Loveland Police Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

