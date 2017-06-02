Fort Collins parks: Topless? OK. Golfing? Hold up.

Parks in Fort Collins are popular places to hang out on a summer's day. But some activities, such as hitting golf balls, are not allowed under city code. (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Summer is nearly here, Fort Collins, so our already busy parks will be getting busier with special events and folks just getting outdoors to enjoy some recreation and relaxation.

But locals and visitors should keep in mind that the parks, while free and open to all, are not open to free-for-alls.

There are many things one may not do in a park under city code. Those include smoking, possessing or consuming alcohol, lighting fires except in authorized grills, and operating a motor vehicle anywhere other than established roadways and parking lots.

One may not allow one’s dog to be off-leash, except in a designated dog park, or fail to clean up after that dog. And there’s no flying radio-controlled rockets, models or drones unless a sign is posted stating it’s permitted.

