Fort Collins police investigate officer-involved shooting

Fort Collins Police Services confirmed it was investigating an officer-involved shooting on Hastings Drive in Fort Collins Saturday morning. (Photo: (Photo: Jason Pohl/The Coloradoan))

Police are investigating after a reported burglary and stabbing turned into an outdoor standoff with an armed man, who Fort Collins police ultimately shot Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood.

A man called 911 at 8:09 a.m. Saturday to report stepping out of his bedroom and witnessing an unknown person stabbing his roommate at a residence in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive, near Dunbar Avenue, police said.

Two Fort Collins officers arrived on scene about 8:14 a.m., at which time the suspect walked out of the home. One officer fired multiple shots, striking the man an unspecified number of times, Sgt. Matt Johnson said.

