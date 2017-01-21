Fort Collins police investigate officer-involved shooting

Police are investigating after a reported burglary and stabbing turned into an outdoor standoff with an armed man, who Fort Collins police ultimately shot Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood.
A man called 911 at 8:09 a.m. Saturday to report stepping out of his bedroom and witnessing an unknown person stabbing his roommate at a residence in the 1600 block of Hastings Drive, near Dunbar Avenue, police said.
Two Fort Collins officers arrived on scene about 8:14 a.m., at which time the suspect walked out of the home. One officer fired multiple shots, striking the man an unspecified number of times, Sgt. Matt Johnson said.
