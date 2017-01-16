Fort Collins police to double body camera program

(Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (AP) - Fort Collins police are expanding their body camera program, doubling the number of officers equipped with the technology.



The Coloradoan reports that police signed a five-year, $885,000 contract with Taser International last month to increase the number of body-mounted cameras worn by officers from 60 to 120. By May 1 nearly all the agency's 208 officers will be equipped with cameras.



Fort Collins was a relatively early adopter of body-worn cameras. On Friday, the department released video of its first officer-involved shooting captured on the cameras.



According to a 2015 survey of 170 Colorado law-enforcement agencies, about 28 percent of Colorado law enforcement departments use body-mounted cameras.

