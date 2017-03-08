Fort Collins to pay $150K to settle police misconduct allegation

Fort Collins has agreed to pay $150,000 to a man who alleged that a police officer illegally entered his west Fort Collins home and then beat and pepper sprayed him in July.( (Photo: Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Fort Collins officials have agreed to pay $150,000 to a man who claims that a city police officer illegally entered his west Fort Collins in July and beat and pepper sprayed him while responding to a noise complaint.

Joseph Heneghan signed the settlement agreement Feb. 13, according to a copy of the settlement obtained by the Coloradoan.

City officials confirmed the amount of the settlement but declined to provide further details, citing personnel matters and an ongoing investigation. Fort Collins Police Services is conducting an internal investigation into the incident, according to a police spokesperson.

The city does not admit any wrongdoing or liability related to Heneghan's allegations, per the settlement.

It was the second settlement FCPS reached in February. The city also agreed to pay $425,000 to settle a lawsuit by two officers who said they were victims of a pattern of internal ethnic and racial discrimination within FCPS.

