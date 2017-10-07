KUSA
Four people sent to hospital in overnight crash at I-70 and Havana

KUSA 6:24 AM. MDT October 07, 2017

DENVER - An overnight crash on Interstate 70 sent 4 people to the hospital and caused some Saturday morning traffic delays. 

Denver police said the crash happened on eastbound I-70 at Havana around 4 a.m.

Lanes going east were closed for several hours.

Transportation officials said the road was completely reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

Some traffic backup was still expected as crews cleared the scene.

 

 

 

