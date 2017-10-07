Four people sent to hospital in overnight crash at I-70 and Havana

Emergency vehicle, light car background (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: barbol88, barbol88)

DENVER - An overnight crash on Interstate 70 sent 4 people to the hospital and caused some Saturday morning traffic delays.

Denver police said the crash happened on eastbound I-70 at Havana around 4 a.m.

Lanes going east were closed for several hours.

Transportation officials said the road was completely reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

Some traffic backup was still expected as crews cleared the scene.

#ALERT officers on scene of serious injury crash EB I70 at Havana. 4 transported to hospital. 3 of the lanes of the highway closed pic.twitter.com/vkZdXigWDL — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 7, 2017

All lanes open I-70 EB @ Havana after crash clean up — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 7, 2017

