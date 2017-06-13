Franktown Fire has been contained

(Photo: Franktown Fire)

FRANKTOWN - A fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in Franktown that sent both Franktown and Elizabeth fire departments in to action.

The fire was near 10885 Holden Circle near Duffy Lane and Deerpath Trail.

Franktown and Elizabeth Fire responding to outbuilding fire near Duffy Lane /Deerpath Trail. Updates to follow. — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) June 13, 2017

Kim Spuhler, with Franktown Fire, reported the fire destroyed an outbuilding as well as burned a fence and trees in the surrounding area.

Thanks to the quick response and combined efforts of those fire departments, they were able to quickly get the fire under control and contain it to 30 or 40 square feet.

Crews have contained fire. Cause under-investigation pic.twitter.com/NgqF1n8DZP — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) June 13, 2017

There were no injuries to animals or people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

