KUSA
Close

Franktown Fire has been contained

Crews now have a fire under control after fighting it from from moving to a home early this morning.Franktown fire tells us an outbuilding caught fire near Duffy Lane and Deerpath trail.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 7:37 AM. MDT June 13, 2017

FRANKTOWN - A fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in Franktown that sent both Franktown and Elizabeth fire departments in to action.

The fire was near 10885 Holden Circle near Duffy Lane and Deerpath Trail.

Kim Spuhler, with Franktown Fire, reported the fire destroyed an outbuilding as well as burned a fence and trees in the surrounding area.

Thanks to the quick response and combined efforts of those fire departments, they were able to quickly get the fire under control and contain it to 30 or 40 square feet.

There were no injuries to animals or people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories