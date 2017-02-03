KUSA
Close

Free doughnuts for those who try new Krispy Kreme coffee

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 12:39 PM. MST February 03, 2017

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has announced an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its doughnuts.

And what better way to test out the new brew with free doughnuts?

Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase any size of the new coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut. For more information on the promotion, which runs through the end of the month, go to http://KrispyKreme.com/DeliciouslyInseparable.

Copyright 2017 KXTV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories