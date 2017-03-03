Free Slurpee or Big Gulp from 7-Eleven March 4 - March 8

(Photo: Photo: Blend Images - Moxie Productions)

DENVER - If you are outside this weekend enjoying temperatures in the high 60's and think "a Slurpee sounds good", you are in luck.

Starting March 4, 7-Eleven guest will be able to grab a free Big Gulp or a free medium Slurpee.

In order to qualify for this coupon from the 7-Eleven web page, customers will need to enter in their phone number and 7-Eleven will text you.

You will receive text alerts, but can unsubscribe if you choose. The offer ends March 8.

